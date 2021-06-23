Anderson, Jane, services are 1 p.m. today at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. County Road 200 W., Kokomo.
Zartman, Rex, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Zartman, Donald, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Temple, Opal, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Alley, Virginia, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Kokomo Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Anderson, Lewis, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Mason, Milton, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Zent, Don, services are 3 p.m. Friday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 EW, Kokomo.
Stacy, Janet, services are 6 p.m. Friday at Harmony Christian Church, 9043 W. 1800 N., Elwood.
Johnson, Dorothy, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Full Gospel Tabernacle, 1709 Faith Road, Kokomo.
Henry, Caroline, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Jameson, Billy, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.