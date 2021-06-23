Anderson, Jane, services are 1 p.m. today at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. County Road 200 W., Kokomo.

Zartman, Rex, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.

Zartman, Donald, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.

Temple, Opal, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.

Alley, Virginia, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Kokomo Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.

Anderson, Lewis, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.

Mason, Milton, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.

Zent, Don, services are 3 p.m. Friday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 EW, Kokomo.

Stacy, Janet, services are 6 p.m. Friday at Harmony Christian Church, 9043 W. 1800 N., Elwood.

Johnson, Dorothy, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Full Gospel Tabernacle, 1709 Faith Road, Kokomo.

Henry, Caroline, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.

Jameson, Billy, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.

