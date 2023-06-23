Green, Roy, services are noon Friday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Powell, Jacob “Hank,” services are noon Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Rody, Kristen, services are 4 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Wallpe, Connie, services are 7 p.m. Friday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home.
Poe, Mary, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Bennetts Switch Community Church, 2261 W. State Road 18, Kokomo.
Wrightsman, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 1900 S. Berkley Road, Kokomo.
Hackler, Susan, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Groves, William, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
