Hackler, Susan, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Schini, Paul, services are 4 p.m. Monday at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 E. Southway Boulevard, Kokomo.
Taylor, John, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Stalter, Gary, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Petty, Ferris, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Groves, William, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.