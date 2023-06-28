Stalter, Gary, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Moran, Elbert, graveside service are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memorial Garden, Kokomo.

Petty, Ferris, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.

Sprinkle, Marcus, services are 10 a.m. Friday at United in Faith Church, Galveston.

Townsend, Patricia, services are noon Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Joseph, Dorothy, services are 11 a.m. July 8 at Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, Kokomo.

Groves, William, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.

Whitehouse, James, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.

