Petty, Ferris, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Sprinkle, Marcus, services are 10 a.m. Friday at United in Faith Church, Galveston.
Townsend, Patricia, services are noon Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hines, Madeline, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Upper Deer Creek Church, 5019 E. 1400 S., Galveston.
Scott, Ella, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Restorations for the Nations Assembly, 4026 S. 50 East, Kokomo.
Ridenour, Barbara, services are noon Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Joseph, Dorothy, services are 11 a.m. July 8 at Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, Kokomo.
Groves, William, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.