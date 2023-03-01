Hayes, Judith, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Cox Watson, Janet, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Cottrell, Aron, a memorial gathering is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Burlington Park Community Building, 425 E. 5th Street, Burlington, Indiana.
Huffman, Misha, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Judson Road Christian Church, 2006 W. Judson Road, Kokomo.
Kirk Sr., Robert, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 920 N. Apperson Way.
Landis, Nancy, services are 5 p.m. Sunday at Faith Baptist Church, 1900 S. Berkley Road, Kokomo.
Tate, Stephen, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Albright Cemetery, 3910 Albright Road, Kokomo.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 in Galveston Cemetery.
