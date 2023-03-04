Parrish, David, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home-Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson St.
Huffman, Misha, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Judson Road Christian Church, 2006 W. Judson Road, Kokomo.
Kirk Sr., Robert, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 920 N. Apperson Way.
Mitchell, Jenette, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster.
Hite, Jack, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Landis, Nancy, services are 5 p.m. Sunday at Fairview Baptist Church, 2108 E. Vaile Avenue, Kokomo.
Kelly, David, services are 10 a.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St.
Tate, Stephen, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Albright Cemetery, 3910 Albright Road, Kokomo.
Butcher, James, services are noon Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Doty, Joyce, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Monday at Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home, 84 W. Main St., Peru, Indiana.
Sears, Juanita, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 in Galveston Cemetery.
