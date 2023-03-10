Smith, Steve, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Price, Vicky, services are noon Friday at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Walker, Seth, a Mass of Christian burial is noon Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Swartz, Kathleen, a Celebration of Life is 4-7:30 p.m. Friday in the Sky Ballroom at the Club at Chatham Hills, 1100 Chatham Hills Boulevard, Westfield.
Mendenhall, Gary, a Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Enyart, Tola, services are 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Dunmoyer, Rachel, services are noon Monday at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
Newlin, Evelyn, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Conyers, Aleta, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Honeycreek Missionary Baptist Church, 250 N. Nashville St., Russiaville
Cunningham, Delores, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memory Garden, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Stevenson, George, services are 1 p.m. March 17 at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Householder, Cynthia, a Celebration of life is 1-5 p.m. March 25 at the Galveston Community Center.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 in Galveston Cemetery.
