Hattabaugh Jr., Larry, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary and Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Mendenhall, Gary, a Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Enyart, Tola, services are 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Dunmoyer, Rachel, services are noon Monday at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
Gentry, Betty, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Newlin, Evelyn, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Fort, Kimberly, services are 6 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Satterthwaite, Ricky, services are noon Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Conyers, Aleta, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Honeycreek Missionary Baptist Church, 250 N. Nashville St., Russiaville
Cunningham, Delores, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memory Garden, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Stevenson, George, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Householder, Cynthia, a Celebration of life is 1-5 p.m. March 25 at the Galveston Community Center.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 in Galveston Cemetery.
