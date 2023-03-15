Herron, Anna, visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memory Garden, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Denny, Olive, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Converse Church of Christ, 301 E. Wabash St., Converse.
Stevenson, George, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Ogle, Michael, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Householder, Cynthia, a Celebration of life is 1-5 p.m. March 25 at the Galveston Community Center.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 in Galveston Cemetery.
