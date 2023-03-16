Denny, Olive, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Converse Church of Christ, 301 E. Wabash St., Converse.
Stevenson, George, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Ogle, Michael, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Shifflett, George, services are 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Mize, Denny, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Northview Christian Church, 2059 N. 100 East, Kokomo,
Kerr, Richard, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Canady Jr., James, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Dowden, William, services are 6 p.m. March 23 at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Householder, Cynthia, a Celebration of life is 1-5 p.m. March 25 at the Galveston Community Center.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 in Galveston Cemetery.
