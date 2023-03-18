Ogle, Michael, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Shifflett, George, services are 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Mize, Denny, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Northview Christian Church, 2059 N. 100 East, Kokomo.
Kerr, Richard, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Coachman, Margaret, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Canady Jr., James, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Helton, Bruce, services are 2-6 p.m. Monday at Converse United Methodist Church, 109 E. Wabash St., Converse.
Temme, Doris, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Sutton, Robert, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Patterson, Joseph, a Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Rodda, William, a Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Dowden, William, services are 6 p.m. Thursday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Budd, Randall, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Householder, Cynthia, a Celebration of life is 1-5 p.m. March 25 at the Galveston Community Center.
Smith, Vonda, services are 4:30 p.m. March 25 in Nevada Cemetery, Tipton County.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 in Galveston Cemetery.
