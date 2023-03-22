Bretz, Barbara, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Patterson, Joseph, a Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Rodda, William, a Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Dowden, William, services are 6 p.m. Thursday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Budd, Randall, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Householder, Cynthia, a Celebration of life is 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Community Center.
Smith, Vonda, services are 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Nevada Cemetery, Tipton County.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 in Galveston Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.