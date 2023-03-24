Budd, Randall, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Galles, Diane, a funeral mass is 10 a.m. Saturday at Saint Maria Goretti, Westfield.
Batt, Lynda, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Colbert, Richard, services are noon Saturday at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 920 N. Apperson Way.
Feller, Pauline, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Saturday at the Laird-Eddy Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Amboy.
Householder, Cynthia, a Celebration of life is 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Community Center.
Blacklidge, Mark, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Smith, Vonda, services are 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Nevada Cemetery, Tipton County.
Lawton, Janet, services are noon Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home-Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan Road, Burlington.
Hester, Cherl, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 in Galveston Cemetery.
Quandt, Charles, services are 1:30 p.m. April 22 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Quandt, Ellen, services are 1:30 p.m. April 22 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
