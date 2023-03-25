Galles, Diane, a funeral mass is 10 a.m. Saturday at Saint Maria Goretti, Westfield.
Batt, Lynda, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Colbert, Richard, services are noon Saturday at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 920 N. Apperson Way.
Feller, Pauline, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Saturday at the Laird-Eddy Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Amboy.
Householder, Cynthia, a Celebration of life is 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Community Center.
Blacklidge, Mark, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Smith, Vonda, services are 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Nevada Cemetery, Tipton County.
Sewell Snead, Carolyn, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 East West, Kokomo.
Lawton, Janet, services are noon Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home-Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan Road, Burlington.
Dell, Jerry, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home.
Middleton, Robert, services are noon Tuesday at North Side Village Church.
Hester, Cherl, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Lambert, Jerome, services are 10 a.m. Thursday at Gundrum Funeral Home.
Calhoun, Gary, a time of celebration and fellowship is 11:30 a.m. April 1, 2023, at The Wooded Knot, 4655 IN-10, Tippecanoe.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 in Galveston Cemetery.
Quandt, Charles, services are 1:30 p.m. April 22 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Quandt, Ellen, services are 1:30 p.m. April 22 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
