Lambert, Jerome, services are 10 a.m. Thursday at Gundrum Funeral Home.
Luttrell, William, services are 2:15 p.m. Thursday at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, 314 N. Main St., Tipton.
Smith, Larry, services are noon Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Calhoun, Gary, a time of celebration and fellowship is 11:30 a.m. Saturday at The Wooded Knot, 4655 Indiana 10, Tippecanoe.
Kingery, Janet, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Symons, Michael, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 in Galveston Cemetery.
Sturgeon, Lola, services are 2 p.m. April 16 at Serendipity Barn, 5022 E. 300 South, Kokomo.
Quandt, Charles, services are 1:30 p.m. April 22 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Quandt, Ellen, services are 1:30 p.m. April 22 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
