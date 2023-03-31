Smith, Larry, services are noon Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Calhoun, Gary, a time of celebration and fellowship is 11:30 a.m. Saturday at The Wooded Knot, 4655 Indiana 10, Tippecanoe.
Kingery, Janet, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Symons, Michael, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
McEntee, Sr. Martin, a mass is 2 p.m. Monday at St. Patrick Church.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 in Galveston Cemetery.
Sturgeon, Lola, services are 2 p.m. April 16 at Serendipity Barn, 5022 E. 300 South, Kokomo.
Lindley, Lloyd, services are 11 a.m. April 20 at Russiaville Friends Church, 270 E. Main St. Russiaville.
Quandt, Charles, services are 1:30 p.m. April 22 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Quandt, Ellen, services are 1:30 p.m. April 22 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Riley, Larry, services are 6 p.m. April 22 at Bon Air Park Community Building.
