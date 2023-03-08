Kelly, David, services are 10 a.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Tate, Stephen, services are 11 a.m. Monday in Albright Cemetery, 3910 Albright Road, Kokomo.
Butcher, James, services are noon Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Doty, Joyce, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Monday at Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home, 84 W. Main St., Peru.
Sears, Juanita, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center.
Sandy, Paul, services are 3 p.m. Tuesday Sunset Memory Gardens, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Davidson, Jack, services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Ave., Wabash.
Fort, David, a celebration of life is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Kokomo.
Oltman, Susan, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Hunter, Ronald, a Celebration of Life is 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Rodger’s Pavilion in Highland Park.
Smith, Steve, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Price, Vicky, services are noon Friday at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Walker, Seth, a Mass of Christian burial is noon Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Swartz, Kathleen, a Celebration of Life is 4-7:30 p.m. Friday in the Sky Ballroom at the Club at Chatham Hills, 1100 Chatham Hills Boulevard, Westfield.
Mendenhall, Gary, a Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Burrows, Mary Beth, services are 11 a.m. April 15 in Galveston Cemetery.
