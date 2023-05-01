Breedlove, Richard, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Koontz, Allen, a Mass of Christian Burial is 1:30 p.m. Monday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Shuck, Petronel, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home.
Wilkerson, Darlene, services are noon Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Williams Cable, Diane, a Celebration of Life is noon Saturday at the Walton Community Building.
Groves, William, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.