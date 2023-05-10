Johnson, Charles, services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Evans, Alice, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Bender, John, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Ligon Sr., Robert, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Mace, Stella, services are 1:30 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Lawson, Helen, services are 5:30 p.m. Monday at First Friends Meeting, 1801 Zartman Road, Kokomo.
Oaks, Joseph, services are 10 a.m. Tuesday at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, Washington.
Groves, William, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.