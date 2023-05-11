Evans, Alice, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Bender, John, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Johnson, Matthew, services are noon Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Ligon Sr., Robert, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Harris Jr., James, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Sunday at Spanky’s Billiards, 1323 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Mace, Stella, services are 1:30 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Lawson, Helen, services are 5:30 p.m. Monday at First Friends Meeting, 1801 Zartman Road, Kokomo.
Oaks, Joseph, services are 10 a.m. Tuesday at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, Washington.
Groves, William, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
