Bender, John, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Johnson, Matthew, services are noon Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Ligon Sr., Robert, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Harris Jr., James, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Sunday at Spanky’s Billiards, 1323 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Mace, Stella, services are 1:30 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Lawson, Helen, services are 5:30 p.m. Monday at First Friends Meeting, 1801 Zartman Road, Kokomo.
Oaks, Joseph, services are 10 a.m. Tuesday at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, Washington.
Dunlap, Jeanne, a Celebration of Life is 3 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout, Lincoln Road Chapel, 1315 Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Deck, Paul, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Royce, Sharon, services are noon Friday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Kern, Charles, a Celebration of Life is 4-8 p.m. June 16 at the American Legion Post #6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
Groves, William, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
