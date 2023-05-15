Mace, Stella, services are 1:30 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Lawson, Helen, services are 5:30 p.m. Monday at First Friends Meeting, 1801 Zartman Road, Kokomo.
Oaks, Joseph, services are 10 a.m. Tuesday at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, Washington.
Sharber, The Rev. James Leon, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St., Tipton.
Eads, Katherine, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Dunlap, Jeanne, a Celebration of Life is 3 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout, Lincoln Road Chapel, 1315 Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Deck, Paul, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Royce, Sharon, services are noon Friday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Darby, Thomas, services will be at 11 a.m. June 6 at the Marion National Cemetery, Marion, Indiana.
Kern, Charles, a Celebration of Life is 4-8 p.m. June 16 at the American Legion Post #6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
Groves, William, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
