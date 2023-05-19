Hill, Esther, services are noon Friday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.
Royce, Sharon, services are noon Friday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
McClory, Lee, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Barnes, David, services are 7:30-9 p.m. Friday at Kokomo High School’s track, 2501 S. Berkley Road.
Foust, Garland, services are 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Geetingsville Cemetery.
Carter, Bonnie, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Saturday at Judson Road Christian Church in Kokomo.
Dyer, Willie, services are 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Kokomo Reservoir at the East Shelter, 100 N. 500 East, Kokomo.
Bostic, Jeffrey, services are 6 p.m. May 26 at Titus Funeral Home, 2000 Sheridan St., Warsaw.
Darby, Thomas, services will be at 11 a.m. June 6 at the Marion National Cemetery, Marion, Indiana.
Kern, Charles, a Celebration of Life is 4-8 p.m. June 16 at the American Legion Post #6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
Groves, William, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
