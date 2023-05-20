Hill, Esther, services are noon Friday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West.
Royce, Sharon, services are noon Friday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
McClory, Lee, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Barnes, David, services are 7:30-9 p.m. Friday at Kokomo High School’s track, 2501 S. Berkley Road.
Foust, Garland, services are 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Geetingsville Cemetery.
Carter, Bonnie, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Saturday at Judson Road Christian Church in Kokomo.
Dyer, Willie, services are 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Kokomo Reservoir at the East Shelter, 100 N. 500 East, Kokomo.
Young, Martin, services are noon Monday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Bostic, Jeffrey, services are 6 p.m. Friday at Titus Funeral Home, 2000 Sheridan St., Warsaw.
Darby, Thomas, services will be at 11 a.m. June 6 at the Marion National Cemetery, Marion, Indiana.
Kern, Charles, a Celebration of Life is 4-8 p.m. June 16 at the American Legion Post #6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
Groves, William, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.