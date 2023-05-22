Young, Martin, services are noon Monday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St.
Talley, Kaysie, a celebration of life is 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary Main Chapel, 725 S. Main St.
Medsker, David, graveside services are 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery.
McCullar, Mary, services are noon Thursday and visitation from 10 a.m. to noon at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Tyner, Jane, graveside services are 10 a.m., Friday. Normanda Cemetery in rural Tipton County, and visitation is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Bostic, Jeffrey, services are 6 p.m. Friday at Titus Funeral Home, 2000 Sheridan St., Warsaw.
Darby, Thomas, services will be at 11 a.m. June 6 at the Marion National Cemetery, Marion, Indiana.
Kern, Charles, a Celebration of Life is 4-8 p.m. June 16 at the American Legion Post #6, 2604 S. Lafountain St.
Groves, William, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St.
Whitehouse, James, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.