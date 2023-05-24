Medsker, David, graveside services are 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery.
Davis, Vivian, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
McCullar, Mary, services are noon Thursday and visitation from 10 a.m. to noon at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Denton, Peggy, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Tyner, Jane, graveside services are 10 a.m., Friday, Normanda Cemetery in rural Tipton County, and visitation is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
McAninch, Janet, services are noon Friday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Layton, Thomas, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Raisor, Scott, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Bostic, Jeffrey, services are 6 p.m. Friday at Titus Funeral Home, 2000 Sheridan St., Warsaw.
Malachinski, Germaine, a Memorial Mass is noon Saturday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Bragg, Richard, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Darby, Thomas, services will be at 11 a.m. June 6 at the Marion National Cemetery, Marion.
Kern, Charles, a Celebration of Life is 4-8 p.m. June 16 at the American Legion Post #6, 2604 S. Lafountain St.
Groves, William, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St.
Whitehouse, James, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
