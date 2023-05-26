Denton, Peggy, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Tyner, Jane, graveside services are 10 a.m., Friday, Normanda Cemetery in rural Tipton County, and visitation is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
McAninch, Janet, services are noon Friday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Layton, Thomas, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Raisor, Scott, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Mavrick, James, a Celebration of Life is 2-6 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary and Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Bostic, Jeffrey, services are 6 p.m. Friday at Titus Funeral Home, 2000 Sheridan St., Warsaw.
Weaver, Gertrude, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Herschberger, Freeman, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Kokomo Zion Church, 5051 E. 400 North, Kokomo.
Malachinski, Germaine, a Memorial Mass is noon Saturday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Bragg, Richard, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Beard-Curtis, Gertrude, a gathering is 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Bridgeway Church, 1931 S. Elizabeth St., Kokomo.
Howerton, Chad, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Ives, Larry, services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Baxter, Winifred, services are 1 p.m. June 2 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Darby, Thomas, services will be at 11 a.m. June 6 at the Marion National Cemetery, Marion.
Kern, Charles, a Celebration of Life is 4-8 p.m. June 16 at the American Legion Post #6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
Groves, William, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
