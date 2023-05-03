Marth, Betty, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Ellers Mortuary and Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Lorts, Sandy, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home.
Flick, Shirley, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Sons Funeral Home, Sharpsville Chapel, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.
Williams Cable, Diane, a Celebration of Life is noon Saturday at the Walton Community Building.
Zachman, Neil, a Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
McFatridge, Walter, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Monday at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. 602 W. Superior, Kokomo.
Groves, William, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.