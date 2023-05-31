Lawrence, Geraldine, a Celebration of Life is 9 a.m. Wednesday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, Galveston.
Ives, Larry, services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
McKibben, Opal, services are 3 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
West, Nancy, services are noon Thursday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Hannah, R. Francis, services are noon Friday at Faith Community Church, 4023 S. 1100 East, Greentown.
Baxter, Winifred, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Fowler, Ronald, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 920 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Ryan, Darryl, services are 6 p.m. Friday at West Middleton UMC, 480 W. 230 South, Kokomo.
Powell, Mary, services are noon Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Darby, Thomas, services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Marion National Cemetery, Marion.
Kern, Charles, a Celebration of Life is 4-8 p.m. June 16 at the American Legion Post #6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
Groves, William, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
