Flick, Shirley, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Sons Funeral Home, Sharpsville Chapel, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.
Rice, Mark, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at the City of Refuge COGIC, 1001 E. Lordeman St., Kokomo.
Williams Cable, Diane, a Celebration of Life is noon Saturday at the Walton Community Building.
Fearnow, Bonnie, a Celebration of Life is 2 p.m. Saturday at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Avenue, Wabash.
Duffek, Daniel, a Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Zachman, Neil, a Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
McFatridge, Walter, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Monday at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. 602 W. Superior, Kokomo.
DeAngelis, Alissa, services are 1:30 p.m. Monday at Liberty Baptist Church, 3530 N. 1000 West, Tipton.
Bender, John, services are 11 a.m. May 13 at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Groves, William, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.