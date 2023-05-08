Duffek, Daniel, a Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Zachman, Neil, a Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
McFatridge, Walter, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Monday at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. 602 W. Superior, Kokomo.
DeAngelis, Alissa, services are 1:30 p.m. Monday at Liberty Baptist Church, 3530 N. 1000 West, Tipton.
Johnson, Charles, services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Evans, Alice, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at May 11 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Bender, John, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Groves, William, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 8 at 1917 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.
Whitehouse, James, a Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. July 30 on the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in Monticello.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.