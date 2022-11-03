Lawson, Lois, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Malkoff, Rodney, a Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Joan of Arc, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Wray, Joan, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
McKoon, Bradley, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Higgins, Eva, services are 11 a.m. Friday at First Church of the Nazarene.
Flowers, Jerlene, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Hartley Funeral Home Cicero Chapel, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
Jones, James, services are 3 p.m. Friday at Knox Cemetery, Point Isabel.
Alspaugh, Randy, services are 4 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
DeWeese, Suzanne, services are 4 p.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Wiese, Gary, services are 4 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Miller, Fannie, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury.
Gump, John, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Grammer, Ronnie, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Arnett, Joe, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Lighthouse of Hope Church, 908 E. Broadway.
Pitcher, Theresa, Celebration of Life is 1-5 p.m. Nov. 12 at The Hobson, 110 N. Washington St.
Lasbury, Richard, services are 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo.
Crowder, Sharlot, services are 11 a.m. Nov. 19 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
