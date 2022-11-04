Wray, Joan, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
McKoon, Bradley, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Higgins, Eva, services are 11 a.m. Friday at First Church of the Nazarene.
Flowers, Jerlene, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Hartley Funeral Home Cicero Chapel, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
Jones, James, services are 3 p.m. Friday at Knox Cemetery, Point Isabel.
Alspaugh, Randy, services are 4 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
DeWeese, Suzanne, services are 4 p.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Wiese, Gary, services are 4 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Miller, Fannie, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury.
Stevens, Madeline, Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Saturday at the Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins, Colorado.
Gump, John, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Grammer, Ronnie, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Arnett, Joe, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Lighthouse of Hope Church, 908 E. Broadway.
Gibson, Pamela, services are 10 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Pitcher, Theresa, Celebration of Life is 1-5 p.m. Nov. 12 at The Hobson, 110 N. Washington St.
Lasbury, Richard, services are 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo.
Crowder, Sharlot, services are 11 a.m. Nov. 19 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Cook, Jimmy, a gathering in his honor is 2-6 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Peru Moose Lodge, 110 N. Broadway, Peru.
