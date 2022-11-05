Miller, Fannie, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury.
Stevens, Madeline, Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Saturday at the Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins, Colorado.
Gump, John, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
King, Vivian, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery, Wilmington, Illinois.
Grammer, Ronnie, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Arnett, Joe, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Lighthouse of Hope Church, 908 E. Broadway.
Gibson, Pamela, services are 10 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Roberts, Larry, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Church of God of the Union Assembly, 538 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Pitcher, Theresa, Celebration of Life is 1-5 p.m. Nov. 12 at The Hobson, 110 N. Washington St.
Lasbury, Richard, services are 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo.
Crowder, Sharlot, services are 11 a.m. Nov. 19 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Cook, Jimmy, a gathering in his honor is 2-6 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Peru Moose Lodge, 110 N. Broadway, Peru.
