Gibson, Pamela, services are 10 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Laflin, Anndora, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at ConneXion Church, 700 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo.
Roberts, Larry, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Church of God of the Union Assembly, 538 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Eller, Charles, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Adams, Sharon Sue, services are 10 a.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Pitcher, Theresa, Celebration of Life is 1-5 p.m. Nov. 12 at The Hobson, 110 N. Washington St.
Lasbury, Richard, services are 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo.
Smith, Jerry Lee, services are 2 p.m. Nov. 17 at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Crowder, Sharlot, services are 11 a.m. Nov. 19 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Cook, Jimmy, a gathering in his honor is 2-6 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Peru Moose Lodge, 110 N. Broadway, Peru.
