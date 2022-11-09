Roberts, Larry, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Church of God of the Union Assembly, 538 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Eller, Charles, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Adams, Sharon, services are 10 a.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Mumford, Constance, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Williams, Michael, services are noon Friday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Napier, Robert, services are 12:30 p.m. Friday at Honeycreek Missionary Baptist Church, 250 N. Nashville Street, Russiaville.
Henry, Theresa, Celebration of Life is 1-5 p.m. Saturday at The Hobson, 110 N. Washington St.
Downhour, Opal, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Hodge Heaton, Carol, Celebration of Life is 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Church of the Nazarene, 109 W. Clinton Street, Logansport.
Melton, Henry, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Lasbury, Richard, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo.
Smith, Jerry, services are 2 p.m. Nov. 17 at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Crowder, Sharlot, services are 11 a.m. Nov. 19 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Cook, Jimmy, a gathering in his honor is 2-6 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Peru Moose Lodge, 110 N. Broadway, Peru.
