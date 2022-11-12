Onyett, Jeffrey, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene.
Henry, Theresa, Celebration of Life is 1-5 p.m. Saturday at The Hobson, 110 N. Washington St.
Downhour, Opal, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Hodge Heaton, Carol, Celebration of Life is 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Church of the Nazarene, 109 W. Clinton St., Logansport.
Melton, Henry, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
McDaniel, Patricia, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, Galveston.
McCarter, Edward, services are 5 p.m. Sunday at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Crawford, Gail, Celebration of Life is noon Monday at Jerome Christian Church, 9535 E. 100 South, Greentown.
Adair Jr., Joseph, services are 1 p.m. Monday at the Tipton County 4-H Building, 1200 S. Main St., Tipton.
Lasbury, Richard, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo.
Powell, Jeffrey, services are 2 p.m. Monday in Mound Cemetery.
Smith, Jerry, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Crowder, Sharlot, services are 11 a.m. Nov. 19 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Toney, Kenneth, services are 4 p.m. Nov. 19 at Stout and Son Funeral Home, Russiaville.
Zimmerman, Eugertus, Celebration of Life is 2-6 p.m. Nov. 20 at the American Legion Banquet Room, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
Cook, Jimmy, a gathering in his honor is 2-6 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Peru Moose Lodge, 110 N. Broadway, Peru.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.