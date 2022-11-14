Crawford, Gail, Celebration of Life is noon Monday at Jerome Christian Church, 9535 E. 100 South, Greentown.
Adair Jr., Joseph, services are 1 p.m. Monday at the Tipton County 4-H Building, 1200 S. Main St., Tipton.
Lasbury, Richard, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo.
Powell, Jeffrey, services are 2 p.m. Monday in Mound Cemetery.
Allen, John, a celebration of life is noon Wednesday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, Galveston.
Stevens, Betty, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Jacoutot, Jenny, services are 3 p.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Smith, Jerry, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Crowder, Sharlot, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Toney, Kenneth, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Stout and Son Funeral Home, Russiaville.
Zimmerman, Eugertus, Celebration of Life is 2-6 p.m. Nov. 20 at the American Legion Banquet Room, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
Cook, Jimmy, a gathering in his honor is 2-6 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Peru Moose Lodge, 110 N. Broadway, Peru.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.