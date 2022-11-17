Hoff, James, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Eller’s Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Smith, Jerry, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Hartman, Gloria, services are 3 p.m. Thursday at Deer Creek Presbyterian Church.
Bridegroom, Robert, services are noon Friday at Eller’s Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Badger, Seth, Celebration of Life is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Fisher Funeral Chapel, 1801 Chase Road, Logansport.
Crowder, Sharlot, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Catt, Hilda, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road, Noblesville.
Toney, Kenneth, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Stout and Son Funeral Home, Russiaville.
Zimmerman, Eugertus, Celebration of Life is 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the American Legion Banquet Room, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
Chapel, Christina, services are 3 p.m. Sunday at Eller’s Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Cook, Jimmy, a gathering in his honor is 2-6 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Peru Moose Lodge, 110 N. Broadway, Peru.
Conner, Kathryn, prelude beginning at 10:45 a.m. and Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St.
Thomas, James, services are 1 p.m. Dec. 21 at Oasis Community Church, Tipton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.