Breeden, Helen, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hooper, Joan, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary Main St.
Cook, Jimmy, a gathering in his honor is 2-6 p.m. Friday at the Peru Moose Lodge, 110 N. Broadway, Peru.
Darland, Marilyn, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Galveston.
Shelton, David, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Fairfield Christian Church, Kokomo.
Conner, Kathryn, prelude beginning at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 3 and Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St.
Thomas, James, services are 1 p.m. Dec. 21 at Oasis Community Church, Tipton.
