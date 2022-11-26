Bell, Pansy, services are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Webster Street Chapel.
Darland, Marilyn, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Galveston.
Shelton, David, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Fairfield Christian Church, Kokomo.
Taylor-Johnson, Barbara, services are 3 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St. Kokomo.
Groves, Cynthia, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St. Kokomo.
Carpenter, Kelly, services are 4 p.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St. Kokomo.
Downham, Mary, services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Faith Lutheran Church, 6765 E. 800 North, Logansport.
Conner, Kathryn, prelude beginning at 10:45 a.m. and Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. Dec. 3 at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St.
Thomas, James, services are 1 p.m. Dec. 21 at Oasis Community Church, Tipton.
