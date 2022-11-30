Downham, Mary, services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Faith Lutheran Church, 6765 E. 800 North, Logansport.
Whitacre, Grace, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at McKee Mortuary, 1401 Indiana 114 West, North Manchester.
Sims, Fayella, graveside services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at North Union Cemetery, Kokomo.
Babb, Teresa, services are 11 a.m. Thursday, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Satterthwaite, Rebecca, services are noon Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hunsberger, Roberta, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Waltman, Wanday, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Kingdom Life Christian Ministries, 2104 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Hollering, Suellen, services are 5 p.m. Friday at Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home, Peru.
Conner, Kathryn, prelude beginning at 10:45 a.m. and Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St.
Arterburn, Rev. Donald, services are noon Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Teague, Sharron, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Thomas, James, services are 1 p.m. Dec. 21 at Oasis Community Church, Tipton.
