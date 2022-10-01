Martin, Mary, a Mass of Christian Burial will be noon Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Beane, Thomas, a small gathering will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Albright Cemetery.
Delon, Shirley, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Hurlock, Virgil, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Bagwell, Walter, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at the Courtland Avenue Church of Christ.
Greer, Ralph, services are 11 a.m. Monday at the Crossroads Church, 4254 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo.
Buffin, Darlene, a memorial will be held at noon Monday at In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo.
Trine, Norma, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Sand, Judith, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Deditch, Frank, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Prifogle, Sharon, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Walton Christian Church, 101 W. Bishop St., Walton.
Duke, Edith, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
McCombs, Veda, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Meridian Street Christian Church, 205 N. Meridian St., Greentown.
Longgood, Jennifer, services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Bailey, Paul, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Johnson, Peggy, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. U.S. 40, Greenfield.
Niederhaus, Herbert, a Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at Shiloh Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North, Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.