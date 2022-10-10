Owsley, Carolyn, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1300 E. North St., Kokomo.
Felkey, Maureen, a mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Kennedy, Kimberly, visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary Main Chapel, 725 South Main St., Kokomo.
Foerman, Jerry A., services are 3 p.m. Thursday in Fisher Funeral Chapel, 1801 Chase Road, Logansport.
Dowden, Gary Lee, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Bourne, Carla, services are 4 p.m. Friday at McGrawsville Community Church, 9377 S. 300 East, Amboy.
Niederhaus, Herbert, a Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Shiloh Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North, Kokomo.
Land, John, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at ConneXion Church, Kokomo.
Steele, Judy Lynn, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Hollingsworth, Betty, a Celebration of Life will be held at noon Oct. 22 at PASTArrific Italian Restaurant, 3001 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Haley, Jim, celebration of life will be from 2-4:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Martino's Italian Villa, Kokomo.
