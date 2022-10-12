Foerman, Jerry A., services are 3 p.m. Thursday in Fisher Funeral Chapel, 1801 Chase Road, Logansport.
Dowden, Gary Lee, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Miracle, Patricia “Pat” Lee, services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Harris, Clinton “Bud,” services are 2 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Bourne, Carla, services are 4 p.m. Friday at McGrawsville Community Church, 9377 S. 300 East, Amboy.
Niederhaus, Herbert, a Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Shiloh Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North, Kokomo.
Snyder, David “Dave,” services are noon Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Land, John, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at ConneXion Church, Kokomo.
Peirce, Arthur F., services are 11 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Steele, Judy Lynn, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Hollingsworth, Betty, a Celebration of Life will be held at noon Oct. 22 at PASTArrific Italian Restaurant, 3001 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Lemons, Betty Ann, services are 2 p.m. Oct. 23 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, Georgia.
Haley, Jim, celebration of life will be from 2-4:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Martino’s Italian Villa, Kokomo.
