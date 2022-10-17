Peirce, Arthur F., services are 11 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Steele, Judy Lynn, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Hollingsworth, Betty, a Celebration of Life will be held at noon Saturday at PASTArrific Italian Restaurant, 3001 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Lemons, Betty Ann, services are 2 p.m. Sunbday in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, Georgia.
Haley, Jim, celebration of life will be from 2-4:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Martino’s Italian Villa, Kokomo.
