Judkins, Joy, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Moeller, Elizabeth, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Zion Lutheran Church, 173 Hale Drive, Wabash.
Christopher, Austrene, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Radiant Life Ministries, 1602 E. Gano St., Kokomo.
King, Carolyn, services are noon Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Jenkins, Robert, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Connection Pointe Christian Church, Brownsburg.
Estle, Helen, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Mumaw, Virginia, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Hollingsworth, Betty, a Celebration of Life will be held at noon Saturday at PASTArrific Italian Restaurant, 3001 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Calhoun, Gary, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Lemons, Betty Ann, services are 2 p.m. Sunday in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, Georgia.
Haley, Jim, celebration of life will be from 2-4:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Martino’s Italian Villa, Kokomo.
