Christopher, Austrene, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Radiant Life Ministries, 1602 E. Gano St., Kokomo.
King, Carolyn, services are noon Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Spangler, Charles, services are noon Friday at Kokomo Zion Church, 5051 E. 400 North, Kokomo.
Jenkins, Robert, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Connection Pointe Christian Church, Brownsburg.
Estle, Helen, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Smith, Evelyne, a celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Refreshing Springs COGIC, 3112 Easy St., Kokomo.
Bates, Dorothy, services are noon Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Hollingsworth, Betty, celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday at PASTArrific Italian Restaurant, 3001 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Weaver, Paul, celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bible Baptist Church.
Calhoun, Gary, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Mumaw, Virginia, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Lemons, Betty Ann, services are 2 p.m. Sunday in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, Georgia.
Branch, Teresa, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Bowman, Henry, services are 2 p.m. Monday at GreenLawn Cemetery, Greentown.
Healton, Lester, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Cutter, Glenn, celebration of life will be from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 28 at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road, Fishers.
Haley, Jim, celebration of life will be from 2-4:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Martino’s Italian Villa, Kokomo.
