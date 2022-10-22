Smith, Evelyne, a celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Refreshing Springs COGIC, 3112 Easy St., Kokomo.
Bates, Dorothy, services are noon Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Hollingsworth, Betty, celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday at PASTArrific Italian Restaurant, 3001 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Weaver, Paul, celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bible Baptist Church.
Calhoun, Gary, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Mumaw, Virginia, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Lemons, Betty Ann, services are 2 p.m. Sunday in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, Georgia.
Branch, Teresa, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Bowman, Henry, services are 2 p.m. Monday at GreenLawn Cemetery, Greentown.
Healton, Lester, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Emry, George, sevices are noon Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Gaskins, Marcia, services are 10 a.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Nelson, Blaine, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Reach Church, 1520 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Cutter, Glenn, celebration of life will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road, Fishers.
Haley, Jim, celebration of life will be from 2-4:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Martino’s Italian Villa, Kokomo.
LaCaille, Kenneth, services are 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Brookside Free Methodist Church, Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.